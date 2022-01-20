Man found in pool of blood after failed suicide attempt

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 43-year-old mentally disturbed plumber was found in a pool of blood after a failed bid to end his life at his residence in JNR Colony of Abdullapurmet on Wednesday. According to police, a neighbour f0und Narasimha, who apparently slashed his throat, hands and legs, lying unconscious at his home.

Narasimha has been staying alone as his wife, along with their children, left him after marrying another man. He been suffering from clinical depression and has suicidal tendencies, SI Veerabadram said.

Police suspect that he was under the influence of alcohol when he tried to kill himself. He has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

SI Veerabadram, meanwhile, said this is not the first time that Narasimha attempted suicide. “He has already attempted suicide at his sister’s house in Kothapet and was taken to Osmania Hospital for treatment. At the hospital too, he grabbed the surgery scissors and tried to slit his throat.”