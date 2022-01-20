STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Resolve issues of Revenue Tribunals victims: Telangana HC

Aggrieved by the decisions of the Tribunals, a large number of landowners and farmers have filed cases in both the High Court and lower courts. 

Published: 20th January 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th January 2022 07:07 AM

Telangana High Court

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has expressed deep anguish over the problems being faced by landowners and farmers affected by the unilateral decisions of the Revenue Tribunals set up under Pattadar Passbook Act of 2020. 

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Wednesday asked the State government to find a solution to the grievances of the landowners and farmers who are bone-tired running from pillar to post, from court to revenue offices, even for minor issues. 

