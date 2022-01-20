Resolve issues of Revenue Tribunals victims: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has expressed deep anguish over the problems being faced by landowners and farmers affected by the unilateral decisions of the Revenue Tribunals set up under Pattadar Passbook Act of 2020.

Aggrieved by the decisions of the Tribunals, a large number of landowners and farmers have filed cases in both the High Court and lower courts.

A division bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili on Wednesday asked the State government to find a solution to the grievances of the landowners and farmers who are bone-tired running from pillar to post, from court to revenue offices, even for minor issues.