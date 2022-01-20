Tiff with parents drove beautician to suicide?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 23-year-old beautician, Iram Khan, whose body was found on January 16 in her apartment, appears to have hanged herself as she was depressed following an argument with her parents who disapproved of her lifestyle. Police are however saying that they are still investigating the matter.

Sources reveal that she recently celebrated her birthday. Iram’s boyfriend Imran Khan and three others came to her flat. Iram told the security guard that the visitors were her brothers and sister-in-law. On January 16, neighbours complained of a foul smell from her apartment following which the door was broken open and Iram’s body was found.

Iram Khan, who is a resident of Toli Chowki, moved to Rajendranagar a year back and her boyfriend often came to the flat to visit her. Police are trying to track down people who Iram was in touch with frequently.

Police reportedly learnt that Iram was active on Instagram and met strangers on a regular basis. She met Imran too on Instagram. It is learnt that Imran paid the rent for the apartments she resided in, at Toli Chowki and also in Rajendranagar.

A week before her death, Iram met her parents in Humayun Nagar. Her parents reprimanded her and asked her to change the way she lived her life. Iram was upset when her mother did not call on her birthday and she reportedly told Imran that she wanted to end her life. After the party, everyone left the house and after four days, neighbours complained of the foul smell from the flat. The post-mortem could not ascertain the cause of death, as the body is quite decomposed.