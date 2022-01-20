Understanding cross-dressing

Rachel Dammala By

HYDERABAD: Hundreds of new words come our way every day, and it can be a tad bit taxing to understand or even pay attention to what they could mean. Especially when certain words are sensitive to one’s identity and value, it becomes even more important to be aware of and use them well.

Doing just that is city-based model, lawyer and humanitarian Vasuki Punj. Her recent post about cross-dressing and gender-fludity has opened the eyes of many. “Just because I cross-dress once in a while, does not mean I am gender-fluid. Clothing is just one way to express yourself. Someone who cross-dresses can be gender fluid, and vice-versa, but crossdressing by itself does not make someone gender fluid,” she wrote on Instagram.

The model wrote a long caption explaining how cross-dressing doesn’t mean gender fluidity, while sharing pictures of she wearing an elegant sherwani which she paired with her husband’s shoes. “Unfortunately, many people who choose to express themselves by wearing clothing that, for one reason or another society has deemed to be clothing that is to be worn by the opposite sex, wrongly term it as being gender fluid (sic),” her caption continues.

Ask what triggered the post, she explains, “Over the last few months, I had this on and off conversation about the same topic with a friend. She recently told me about a celeb posting a picture of his polished nails and captioning it ‘gender fluid’! The pictures that I posted today are from a wedding in December and as I was sharing it, I saw that it could be an opportunity to talk a little about it.”

“Gender-fluid people, from what I understand, are people who experience changes or shifts in their gender ‘identity’ over time and has nothing to do with what they wear,” Vasuki had said. This wasn’t the first time she cross-dressed, she has been doing that once in a while for over nine years now. “I was a practising lawyer and wore men’s suits to work because I liked the material and the prints. My husband and I share the same shoe size, so I wear them whenever I can,” she tells CE.

“There is a distinction between gender ‘identity’ and gender ‘expression’ and one must understand the difference before throwing these words around loosely, lest we be reductive in our approach toward a larger cause that is fundamental to many people’s lives,” Vasuki said in her post.

About educating oneself better about matters as sensitive as this, she says, “People may not go out on their own to educate people about it, it’s nobody’s prerogative to do it. Also, we are nobody to say this is a more important cause. But what can be done is that those who talk about it or are have a keen interest, put an effort to educate themselves, verify facts about it and those listening, if they can’t add anything positive to it, must refrain from dissing it either.”

The concept of gender fluidity has also been used by several brands to sound appeasing, as a marketing gimmick. Vasuki says, “People have been throwing these words around loosely, not realising it affects the larger cause. We have people in the LGBTQIA+ space fighting for their rights and here we’re being ignorant.” Another problem she observed is the unfair onus people place on celebs to know it all. “People often forget that they’re humans too. But when a celebrity is offered some correction, imagine how classy it would be of them to be humble and correct themselves.”

