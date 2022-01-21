STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Business, holiday travel plans of Hyderabad flyers go for a toss due to Covid

Some frequent international travellers are keeping their fingers crossed.

Published: 21st January 2022 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

Flight, airplane, plane

(Representational Photo)

By Md Nizamuddin
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Travel plans of flyers have been dashed as the third wave of Covid-19 is spreading swiftly across the world. Post-Sankranti, plans of scores of travellers who wanted to fly out of their cities for business and tourism purposes are shelving their plans. 

Some frequent international travellers are keeping their fingers crossed. “Since October and November, things were getting better and I had planned to travel to the US, Australia and Canada in February. All my plans are dashed now. Each year after Pongal, I leave the country on a business trip,” explained, Ravi Korukonda, technology entrepreneur.

His travel statistics show that he travelled across 7,62,090 km (11 countries) in 2019, which drastically came down to 723 km (one country) in 2020. “In 2021 I travelled 0 km. It is tough for people like us to run our business in this situation, as I prefer to do business in person. Getting new accounts is not easy,” he added. 

Some of those travelling on domestic flights cancelled tickets. “I had plans to take my family to Bhubaneswar, post-Sankranti. As I don’t want my parents to get exposed  to virus, I cancelled the tickets of my entire family,” said Harish Daga, senior project Manager in an IT firm in the city. 

Tour operators explain that only ‘essential’ travel is being undertaken, while leisure trips are off. “Our business has come down. People who planned for holidays in countries like Maldives and Turkey have cancelled their plans. In December, domestic travel peaked and we did some roaring business in Goa. But since the beginning of January, people who fear getting stranded in an alien city are opting not to travel,” said Obaid Qureshi, CEO of Link Holidays.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad COVID 19
India Matters
Doctors in PPE suits tend to patients at a Covid Care Centre in Chennai (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Complete lockdown across Tamil Nadu on January 23 to prevent spread of COVID: CM Stalin
PM Narendra Modi will unveil a hologram statue of Netaji on Sunday. (Pic: Twitter@narendramodi)
Statue of Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate soon, virtual statue to beam till then: PM Modi 
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
I am the face of Congress in UP, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ahead of Assembly poll
Chennai Corporation's Bio-CNG plant in Chetpet can convert 100 tonnes of waste into 4,000 kg of Bio-CNG in a day. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Trash from Chennai's meat shops may fuel city's clean-energy drive

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp