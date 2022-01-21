STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctors perform complex brain surgery

Published: 21st January 2022 06:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2022 06:52 AM   |  A+A-

MBBS exam

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Through a rare and complex surgical procedure, doctors at CARE Hospitals in Nampally removed a tumour located in the brainstem that had led to significant ‘Paresthesias’ on the left side of a 35-year-old woman’s face for the past one year. Dr T Narasimha Rao, Sr Consultant Neurosurgeon, CARE Hospitals said they had diagnosed the patient with Left Meckel’s Cave tumour on the brain stem arising from major cranial nerve of the brain.The patient was operated through a complex procedure involving drilling the bone (using Kawasi approach) at the brain stem under high magnification 

