Three of family end lives, police suspect superstitious ritual

HYDERABAD: Three members of a family have allegedly died by suicide in Vandanapuri Colony of Sangareddy district, police said on Thursday.The deceased have been identified as Srikanth Goud, 42, his wife Anamika, 40, and their minor daughter Signdha. The incident took place in Ameenpur police station limits sometime between Wednesday and Thursday. Srinivasulu Reddy, Ameenpur CI, said, “The couple’s parents had tried to contact them. When they received no response, they visited their house and found it locked from inside. Srikanth’s father then approached police to enquire about his son’s family. When we reached the spot, we found them dead.”

Srikanth was found hanging in bedroom, while as Anamika and the daughter were found in another room with a poison bottle near them. Police suspect that the suicides followed some superstitious ritual. The CI further said, “All three bodies had red tilak on their foreheads. Pictures of gods and goddess hanging on the walls were turned around.”

No suicide note found

CI Srinivasulu said no suicide note was found near the bodies. “The reason for the suicides could either be some superstitious ritual or financial stress,” he added. The CCTV was switched off before the incident took place, the cops found.

