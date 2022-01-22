All set for a Telugu act

Rachel Dammala By

HYDERABAD: One of Hyderabad’s most-popular stand-up comics, Rajasekhar Mamidanna will be back on stage again, this time with a Telugu set. While people love him for the real and raw Telugu-ness in his English sets, his upcoming show at Aaromale in Film Nagar is going to be a complete Telugu show — so, get ready for double-trouble!

Though not as popular as his other formats, Rajasekhar has been doing Telugu stand-up for a while now. Asked if he uses a different approach while preparing for his Telugu sets, he says, “It’s more of a mental adjustment that I make.” He elaborates, “When I perform in English, I’m obviously thinking in English, and so when I perform in Telugu, the thoughts themselves have to be in Telugu. Mere translation of jokes won’t work.” While he enjoys performing in both languages equally well, because he thinks in English, he says performing an English set comes more naturally to him.

In comparison to other metropolitan cities, Hyderabad still lags behind when it comes to its own Telugu stand-up scene. Tamilians had their own format of the Tamil Comicstaan a year ago too. While the city sure has great potential, we ask the comic what it would take to get Telugus out there? “I believe it will take a little more time. In Tamil, Comicstaan was possible because there were a lot of Tamil stand-up open mics that were happening. So, once we start doing Telugu open mics consistently, we will begin to have a talent pool and go upwards from there. It’s obviously going to take some time, unless someone wants to take a shortcut and make videos without a live audience,” he says.

Rajasekhar is known and loved for his clean, innocent comedy, and has a niche fan base for that. But, does he consciously keep away from certain things, or is what he does on stage his uninhibited, natural self? He replies, “I try to be the same person on and off stage. Even when off stage, I usually don’t use swear words or anything of that sort. So, I feel my onstage personality is just an extension of my off stage personality. There’s no conscious effort there.” If you have been following Rajasekhar’s work, you know he’s a fan of audience interaction, to the point of calling some of them on-stage! He explains his love for crowd work saying, “I like people, I love talking to people. A lot of times, when comedians indulge in crowd work, they try to crack a joke about whatever the audience says. I am more about trying to have an interesting conversation with the audience. If jokes come along as a by-product, that’s great, if they don’t, it’s still okay.”

Revealing a little about his upcoming show, he shares, “This time, it’s a generic show and not a theme-based one. So, the topics could vary a lot. There will be jokes about social media and also a few personal stories.” On a concluding note, the comic says he’s looking forward to a sportive audience on Saturday, 6 pm, at Aaromale.He also has some exciting shows up his sleeve coming soon, including one called ‘Science It Up’ where he will be talking about scientific concepts in a fun and interesting way.

What: Telugu stand-up by Rajasekhar Mamidanna

When: Saturday, 6 pm

Where: Aaromale, Film Nagar