By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), in coordination with district task force teams continued its demolition drive, razing 10 more illegal structures and sealing three illegal warehouses in four municipalities in the vicinity of the ORR.

On Friday, HMDA and district task force teams razed structures in Medchal, Pedda Amberpet, Narsingi and Shadnagar. This drive has been going on in HMDA limits for the last few days and so far 58 illegal structures have been razed.