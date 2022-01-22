Hot and sizzling ‘Insta’ noodles

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hot oil sizzling with spices, garlic and boiled noodles — doesn’t that sound mouthwatering? This is still the farthest explanation of the exact taste of the noodles. We’re talking about the chilli oil noodles that has been one of the most-trending recipes on social media for quite some time now. People have been experimenting with this flavoursome noodle recipe and are making various fusions and additions, giving it their own twist. For two years now, the pandemic got us hooked to trying easy, quick and tasty recipes and now’s the time for the chilli oil noodles to shine.

Popular food blogger Maseera Fatima attempts to figure why the noodles have suddenly begun to trend. She says, “Chilli oil noodles are the quickest and easiest to try your hand at. It requires less than 20 minutes to make. With minimal cooking time, the bomb of flavours are the highlight of this Korean drama style noodles. The recipe is inspired by the Chinese cooking technique of releasing the aroma of ingredients by pouring piping hot oil. These noodles are spicy and delicious, and will make you crave for more.

It gets its delicious flavours from garlic, dry red chillies, onions, green chillies, sauces and vegetables. It makes for an easy, quick and fulfilling meal. Red chillies and garlic are the two base ingredients. The hot sesame oil does all the magic to this dish.”

Amit Chauhan, chef at Chubby Cho, an Asian restaurant at Jubilee Hills Road No. 5, explains the origin of these noodles. “It is Chinese spicy noodles which consists of dry red chillies, flavoured with garlic. It’s safe to say that the dish originated from two places: China and Korea. You can experiment with the dish using soya, garlic, butter and burnt garlic. We, at Chubby Cho, serve this to our customers according to their taste preferences.”

Vibhav Mittal, a food blogger who loves to try different cuisines, says, “Instagram is all about trends, and the latest addition is the chilli oil noodles. The best thing about this dish is that it’s very simple to make and also satiates the Indian palate. One can customise it according to the flavours and styles they like.”

Vasanthi Singampalli, another food blogger, shares why these ready-to-eat noodles have become the go-to dish of late. “There are only a few ready-to-eat meals that have touched us the way instant noodles have. Chilli oil noodles are quick and the most trending foods on Tik Tok and Instagram. Whether it was Dalgona coffee or baked feta pasta, none of these recipes made it to my kitchen. But, these chilli oil noodles got me hooked. The final result looks utterly delicious. I could not resist the temptation and fell for this dish instantly!”