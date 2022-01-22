Hyderabad: Infant set afire by mom succumbs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A seven-month-old boy died after his mother poured sanitiser on him and set him afire in a suicide attempt on January 11. The woman, Suvarna Ramavath (32) had doused herself in sanitiser as well and set herself afire but she survived the suicide attempt. Her son, Kannayya, succumbed to the burn injuries on Wednesday night.

An attempt to suicide case has been booked in the Hayathnagar police station. Suvarna is married to Venkatesh Ramavath from Nalgonda and the couple live in Hayathnagar. Venkatesh was a daily labourer who lost his job during the pandemic. He hit the bottle hard in frustration which led to frequent fights between the couple. Suvarna and Venkatesh had a fight on January 11 following which he left the house. On the same day, she along with the kid attempted suicide. While Kannayya sustained 70% burns, Suvarna had 40 % burn injuries.