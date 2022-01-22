STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It’s Dr Cricket time

Doctors have been caught up since the beginning of the pandemic and the match will provide them with much needed recreation time.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The pandemic has been tough on us all, but it was a notch tougher for the medical fraternity. Their slogging for two years now deserves a break. What better than cricket to unite them all for some recreation!

The Doctors Premier Cricket League - Hyderabad edition will be held in the second week of March this year. For this, doctors from Hyderabad, Vizag, Vijayawada and Tirupati will participate in the four-day tournament, which is mentored by former IPS officer AK Khan. CE speaks to the organisers to know more about this first-of-its-kind auctioned cricket league.

“The opening match will be held in Hyderabad, followed by matches in Vizag, Vijayawada and Tirupati of Andhra Pradesh,” Anil, the organiser from Dreamz 11 Sports, says. The match is being supported by doctors from the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and AP Chamber of Commerce and Industrial Federation.

Doctors have been caught up since the beginning of the pandemic and the match will provide them with much needed recreation time. “The cricket match is for recognition of Doctors for their tireless work during the Covid pandemic. Doctors have saved many lives. Hopefully, the third Covid wave will decline till February and the tournament would offer doctors a much needed break,” Anil added.

A team of doctors from the city have previously played the All India Doctors Premier League but this time the match is to have Telugu Doctors and the teams will soon to be put on auction, the organiser said. He added, “For the first time, Doctors Premier Cricket league Hyderabad edition would be put on auction. The list of participating doctors will be announced soon.”

