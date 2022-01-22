STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Scolded by dad, teen dies by suicide

On Thursday evening, her father returned home from work and found her sitting idle.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Upset over being admonished by her father to do well in studies, a 17-year-old jumped in front of a running train near Borabanda Railway Station and died. According to the police, the victim lived at Borabanda and was in Inter first year. 

On Thursday evening, her father returned home from work and found her sitting idle. He admonished the girl asking her to focus on her studies. Upset, the girl jumped in front of a moving train between Borabanda and HiTec City stations. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

