Serial chain snatcher keeps Hyderabad cops on their toes 

Multi disciplinary teams and special teams from three commissionerates have been working to nab the absconding suspect.

Published: 22nd January 2022 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2022 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The lone chain snatcher who went on a looting spree in the tri-commissionerates, covering the length and breadth of the city, continues to be on the run, giving police a tough time. After analysing a series of chain-snatching incidents on Wednesday and the vehicle theft on Tuesday committed by the suspect, police found that he had taken all precautions to dodge police and the CCTV cameras. 

Police have recovered the stolen scooter used in  chain snatching incidents at two locations in Petbasheerabad of Cyberabad commissionerate, Marredpally and Tukaramgate of Hyderabad and Medipally of Rachakonda commissionerate, whereas his clothes and some other clues were found in Medipally area, where the last snatching was reported on Wednesday. Multi disciplinary teams and special teams from three commissionerates have been working to nab the absconding suspect.

The suspect, whom police suspect could be in his late 20s and a professional offender, stole the scooter from Asifnagar on Tuesday evening. Next morning, he attempted to loot a woman in Petbasheerabad, but  did not succeed. He struck at two more  locations in the same area and looted two women. Around an hour later, he looted a woman in Marredpally and then another woman in Tukaram Gate areas. Four hours later, he looted  another woman in Medipally. 

Riding from Asif Nagar to Petbasheerabad, the suspect mostly avoided the highway and used several bylanes and followed a zig-zag pattern, even while switching between these lanes and the highway. He followed the same pattern from Petbasheerabad to Marredpally, Tukaram Gate and then to Medipally.

