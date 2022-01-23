STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four of 5-member gang involved in various thefts nabbed

Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the gang had broken into a temple at LB Nagar on December 3, 2021, and escaped with gold ornaments weighing 21.5 tolas belonging to the deity.

Sleuths from the LB Nagar CCS on Saturday nabbed four members of a five-member gang.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths from the LB Nagar CCS on Saturday nabbed four members of a five-member gang involved in various offences like temple thefts, automobiles thefts and bank robberies. 

Police Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that the gang had broken into a temple at LB Nagar on December 3, 2021, and escaped with gold ornaments weighing 21.5 tolas belonging to the deity. Based on clues, it became clear that at least five persons were involved in the theft and the police zeroed in on the gang.  

