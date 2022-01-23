Baby dies in hospital after nurses conduct delivery

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleged negligence of a hospital run by the Lion’s Club of Hyderabad, a service club organisation, claimed the life of a child in his mother’s womb at Jeedimetla of Cyberabad commissionerate.

The child died during delivery. Police registered a case against the hospital management and started an investigation. According to the police, Kudumula Bhargavi, a resident of Quthbullapur got admitted to the hospital located at Jeedimetla substation, TSIIC Colony, on Saturday evening for labour. At the time of admission, doctors checked her and told her family members that both mother and children are in a safe condition and delivery will be performed soon.

However, during the delivery, the doctor concerned left the hospital without intimating to another doctor. As a result, the nurses who were on duty, performed the delivery. When Bhargavi delivered, the child was stillborn.