STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Woman asks mentally unsound son to stop exercising, gets killed

The accused was upset when his mother asked him to stop working out at 2 am on Monday.

Published: 25th January 2022 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2022 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Representational Image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A mentally unsound youth killed his mother with a dumbbell and attacked his sister who tried to save their mother at Sultan Bazar.

The accused, identified as Konda Sudheer Kumar, 24, was upset when his mother Konda Papamma, 45, asked him to stop working out at 2 am on Monday. His sister, Suchitra, who sustained injuries in the incident, is out of danger now, said police.

D Bikshapathi, Inspector, Sultan Bazar police station, said Sudheer would be arrested. It was found that he was mentally unsound and recently started taking treatment from a private hospital near Koti.

Sudheer has been staying with his mother and sister for the last seven years after his father Ramesh died of ill health. Papamma was working as domestic help and Suchitra as a salesgirl in a garment store.

Sudheer, after completing graduation, worked as a delivery agent for a food delivery platform. But he left the job a year ago and was staying at home.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Youth kills mother Sultan Bazar Sudheer Kumar
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Ex-gratia claims could unravel the actual Covid toll
Krishna's wife Mahankali Laxmi and her lover Gunti Balraj killed Mahankali Krishna. (Photo | Express)
In a first, clue from Flipkart leads to duo's conviction in a murder case
Three constables were assigned duty at the hospital on Saturday as Covid-19 positive prisoners were receiving treatment there (Express Illustrations)
Should police stand up and wish govt doctors? Row at Tamil Nadu hospital sparks debate
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS/R V K Rao)
IT firms looking beyond metros to hunt talents 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp