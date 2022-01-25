Woman asks mentally unsound son to stop exercising, gets killed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A mentally unsound youth killed his mother with a dumbbell and attacked his sister who tried to save their mother at Sultan Bazar.

The accused, identified as Konda Sudheer Kumar, 24, was upset when his mother Konda Papamma, 45, asked him to stop working out at 2 am on Monday. His sister, Suchitra, who sustained injuries in the incident, is out of danger now, said police.

D Bikshapathi, Inspector, Sultan Bazar police station, said Sudheer would be arrested. It was found that he was mentally unsound and recently started taking treatment from a private hospital near Koti.

Sudheer has been staying with his mother and sister for the last seven years after his father Ramesh died of ill health. Papamma was working as domestic help and Suchitra as a salesgirl in a garment store.

Sudheer, after completing graduation, worked as a delivery agent for a food delivery platform. But he left the job a year ago and was staying at home.