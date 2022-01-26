Cybercrime sleuths nab two in separate cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda cybercrime sleuths arrested two fraudsters in two separate cases on Tuesday. In the first instance, a minor girl complained that she was being harassed by one Regonda Venkata Sai, 31, a former school teacher.

To satisfy his depravity, Sai used to collect the mobile numbers of several girls from the school records. He was earlier dismissed from various schools for misbehaving with girl students. Similarly, he obtained the phone number of the victim and when she rebuffed him, he used an app to send her lewd message and explicit pictures. Sai was booked under the POCSO Act and 67A of the IT Act.

In another case, the cybercrime sleuths arrested on Abdul Rafay who cheated the complainant of Rs 24,25,000 by offering huge discounts, if he bought five cars. After the victim deposited the money, Rafay switched off his phone. The cybercrime team apprehended Abdul Rafay under Sections 66 C and D of IT Act.