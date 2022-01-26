STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Number on dead woman’s palm helps cops nab killer

Police said the body was in a decomposed condition, but no visible injuries were found on the body.  

Published: 26th January 2022 04:55 AM

By Pinto Deepak
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A number found on the right palm of a woman, whose body was found in a lake, helped police detect the murder case reported at Shameerpet on January 9. The number, which was suspected to be a mobile number, was not clearly visible initially as the body was in a decomposed condition. 

But with the help of clues teams, seven digits were extracted and the other three digits of the suspected mobile number were found on analysis of mobile phones which were active near the lake. This led police to the victim’s identity and her family, who gave information on the suspects. Police arrested the victim’s boyfriend Yogesh and his friend Rajesh.

Police said the body was in a decomposed condition, but no visible injuries were found on the body.  The Clues team started matching random numbers with the missing three digits. After verifying around 2,000 mobile numbers by changing digits, they zeroed in on around 90 mobile numbers whose movement was found near the lake where the body was found.

Further analysis led police to Madhya Pradesh and the victim’s brother. Her brother told the police that she was in a relationship with Yogesh and gave the contact number. Based on this clue, police arrested Yogesh and also his friend Rajesh who helped him in the murder. Yogesh killed the victim as he had been suspecting her of having affairs with other men. 

