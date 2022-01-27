STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
65-year-old man mowed down in Jeedimetla

Published: 27th January 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a hit and run incident, a 65-year-old man was run over by a vehicle at Jeedimetla in Cyberabad Commissionerate late on Tuesday night. The victim, Movva Venkatakrishna Rao, who sustained severe injuries in the accident died in a hospital while undergoing treatment, said the police. 

According to police, Venkatakrishna  Rao was a resident of Miyapur. He was returning home on his two-wheeler when the accident occurred. “When he was travelling on the pipeline road in Subhash Nagar area, an unidentified vehicle hit him and fled from the spot,” the police said. 

He fell from the bike and sustained severe injuries. Venkatakrishna Rao was rushed to hospital, where he died undergoing treatment, police said. Based on a complaint filed by his daughter, police registered a case and started an investigation. 

Police said they were scouring through CCTV camera footage obtained from the surrounding areas to identify the vehicle and driver.

