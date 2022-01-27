STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Ambipalm racing to save lives

Ambipalm is user-friendly and even a 12-year-old would be able to call an ambulance in times of emergency.

Published: 27th January 2022 04:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

Dating apps

For representational purposes

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Apps sure have made our lives hassle-free. Right from food to travel to shopping, everything is just a click away. Now, helping make emergencies a lot less worrisome is an app, Ambipalm, created by Hyderabadi Leonard Jackson. Simply put, it’s an app to hire ambulances. 

Sharing how he chanced upon the idea of creating an app for ambulance services, Leonard says, “I lost my brother in a motorcycle accident in 2016 because he could not get to a hospital in time. The tragedy hit me hard. In 2019, my wife and I saw a hoarding of Uber and thought why not have a similar app for ambulances? We loved the idea, but didn’t think much about it. After a point, I realised that it was meant to be and began working on it. My wife and I partnered with a client, Kameron Abraham, and months later, the idea came alive.”

The trio started work on the idea in March 2019, which finally went live in October 2020. “Today, we have over 90 employees, with activities based out of Hyderabad, Kolkata and Bengaluru. Our head office is in Hyderabad and a major chunk of the employees are based out of the city.”

Taking us through how they put the app together, Leonard shares, “We tied up with local service providers, which came with a lot of challenges. Before we hire somebody, there is a series of quality checks done on the vehicle and a background check of the driver. The app is similar to a cab service app, however, our drivers can’t cancel any request made. We have a legal agreement with the service providers. Whenever there’s a request for an ambulance, an alert is sent to our call centre support team as well. Even if someone is unable to find a driver, customer care would help them book one.” 

Ambipalm is user-friendly and even a 12-year-old would be able to call an ambulance in times of emergency. Apart from the ambulance service, the app also helps with a list of blood donors. It helps customers request and connects with blood donors, based on the requirement. The service is free of charge.

Today, the app has over 50,000 downloads. It will soon get more features, Leonard says. “We are soon coming up with a nutrition app called Nutripalm. This is still in the development stage, we hope to go live in another three-four months. This is part of our aim to make our organisation a one-stop solution for all medical needs,” he adds.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Leonard Jackson App to hire ambulance Ambulance Services Ambipalm
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Soumyadip Sinha, Express Illustration)
Market mayhem shows deeper, long-term economic weakness 
Kasaragod district in-charge minister Ahammad Devarkovil unfurls the National Flag upside down, and salutes it without realising the gaffe at the Municipal Stadium in Vidyanagar. (Photo | Express)
Kerala minister unfurls National Flag upside down in Kasaragod's Republic Day celebration
A road badly damaged in Nerkunam village in Perambalur district. (Photo | EPS)
Village that got Nehru's pat in 1955 lacks basic amenities
Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD (Left); Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress (Right)
Big fight in Punjab: Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD vs Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress in Amritsar (East)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp