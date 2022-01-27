Hospital denies admission to Covid-positive pregnant woman, two doctors suspended

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a pregnant woman belonging to Chenchu tribe was denied admission at Achampet Community Health Centre (CHC) in Nagarkurnool district on Tuesday as she was found to be Covid-19 positive. With no help in sight, her sisters helped the woman deliver a baby on the roadside.

After being informed about the incident, Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (TVVP) Commissioner Dr K Ramesh Reddy suspended Achampet CHC Superintendent Dr Krishna and duty doctor, Dr Hari Babu, for gross negligence and for not following the Health Department’s instructions with respect to conducting deliveries of Covid-positive pregnant women in government hospitals.

The duo refused admission to Nimmala Lalamma, a resident of Banala village in Balmoor mandal, who came there with labour pains, and referred her to another hospital as she tested positive for Covid and there were no PPE Kits at their health centre. After Lalamma’s sisters helped her deliver the baby, the hospital’s staff admitted the woman and her newborn baby to the hospital and provided post-delivery care.

Ironically, the incident occurred on a day when Health Minister T Harish Rao was in the district to inaugurate a 50-bed CHC in Kollapur. During his visit, he also conducted a review meeting with health officials of Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy districts, where he had clearly instructed the health officials to perform deliveries even if pregnant women are found to be Covid-positive.

As soon as he was informed about the incident, the Minister took those responsible for negligence to task, which was followed by the suspension of the two doctors. The two doctors have now been attached to the Director of Public Health’s office.Meanwhile, the Superintendent of Nagarkurnool Government Hospital has been instructed to conduct a detailed inquiry into the incident and submit a report to TVVP at the earliest.

Probe ordered

