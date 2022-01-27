STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hyderabad-based trade body to develop defence robots

While India is  making much advancement in the defence sectors, we would like  to contribute with advanced defence robot on behalf of the  robotics sector, AIRA said. 

Published: 27th January 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

The use of robotics make things precise, and therefore, will help in the better function of the prosthetic limbs.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Robotics Association (AIRA), a Hyderabad-based trade body of the Robotics industry in India on Wednesday announced the commencement of making India’s indigenously built defence robots. DefenCe robots are professional service robots that are deployed by the military in combat scenarios. They are often intended to enhance a soldier’s existence. 

While India is making much advancement in the defence sectors, we would like to contribute with advanced defence robots on behalf of the robotics sector, AIRA said. The robot will be formally unveiled on August 15 and will be dedicated to the country. Our aim is to develop a couple of them and send them for testing. Once they are proved effective, more will be manufactured depending on the needs of the Indian Army, it said. Interested startups can be a part of the project. 

About 60 per cent of the robots will be developed by engineers in AIRA and the remaining 40 per cent will be developed by the other robotics startups collectively. AIRA said it is developing the robots with inputs from veterans, however, it will soon take inputs from the Indian Army for the project. We will strive hard and will not leave any option which will make India the global leader in Robotics, said Srinivas Madhavam, Board of Director, AIRA and Founder, Exprs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
All India Robotics Association AIRA DefenCe robots Military Combat Robots
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose. (Soumyadip Sinha, Express Illustration)
Market mayhem shows deeper, long-term economic weakness 
Kasaragod district in-charge minister Ahammad Devarkovil unfurls the National Flag upside down, and salutes it without realising the gaffe at the Municipal Stadium in Vidyanagar. (Photo | Express)
Kerala minister unfurls National Flag upside down in Kasaragod's Republic Day celebration
A road badly damaged in Nerkunam village in Perambalur district. (Photo | EPS)
Village that got Nehru's pat in 1955 lacks basic amenities
Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD (Left); Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress (Right)
Big fight in Punjab: Bikram Singh Majithia of SAD vs Navjot Singh Sidhu of Congress in Amritsar (East)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp