Hyderabad-based trade body to develop defence robots

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Robotics Association (AIRA), a Hyderabad-based trade body of the Robotics industry in India on Wednesday announced the commencement of making India’s indigenously built defence robots. DefenCe robots are professional service robots that are deployed by the military in combat scenarios. They are often intended to enhance a soldier’s existence.

While India is making much advancement in the defence sectors, we would like to contribute with advanced defence robots on behalf of the robotics sector, AIRA said. The robot will be formally unveiled on August 15 and will be dedicated to the country. Our aim is to develop a couple of them and send them for testing. Once they are proved effective, more will be manufactured depending on the needs of the Indian Army, it said. Interested startups can be a part of the project.

About 60 per cent of the robots will be developed by engineers in AIRA and the remaining 40 per cent will be developed by the other robotics startups collectively. AIRA said it is developing the robots with inputs from veterans, however, it will soon take inputs from the Indian Army for the project. We will strive hard and will not leave any option which will make India the global leader in Robotics, said Srinivas Madhavam, Board of Director, AIRA and Founder, Exprs.