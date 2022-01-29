STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Canine Lovely laid to rest with police honours

Wanaparthy Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao expressed shock at the demise of Lovely and paid his last respects. 

Published: 29th January 2022

​​Lovely was selected to hand over a bouquet to the DGP in 2015

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Lovely, a police canine, who had been serving in the Police Department from the year 2013, breathed her last on Friday. The 13-year-old canine had joined the police force in the year 2012 and completed basic course in 2013. During the training for basic course, Lovely stood in second position. 

Deputed to Wanaparthy district, she was instrumental in detecting several murder cases. Lovely played a vital role in arresting the accused in the sensational theft case which took place in 2018 in Wanaparthy town.

She was suffering from kidney ailments and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. However, her condition deteriorated and she was then shifted to Government Veterinary Hospital at Wanaparthy. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment. 

Wanaparthy Superintendent of Police K Apoorva Rao expressed shock at the demise of Lovely and paid his last respects. She had won the All India Police Duty Meet championship held at Bengaluru in the year 2015-16. Lovely had even felicitated the DGP in 2015. She had also won the gold medal at the State level competitions in 2019. Lovely was laid to rest with police honours.
 

