City to host global photographer awards

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad will host the International Photographer of the Year Awards - 2022 in September, in which over 5,000 photographers from 65 countries are likely to compete in eight different categories.

The organisers will accept entries from around the world starting March 21 and the awards will be presented on September 10 in Hyderabad. All the award-winning photographers’ works will be showcased at the Indian Photo Festival (IPF) exhibition to be held in the city between September 11 and October 12.

“Winners in categories such as Photo Journalism, Documentary, Travel and Nature, Wildlife, Street, Portrait, Wedding and Mobiles will take home a pool of $25,000 in cash and camera gear,” says Aquin Mathews, the founder and director of IPF.

He adds, “Today, with a mobile phone in hand, everyone is a photographer and videographer. We have democratised participation by adding ‘Mobiles’ as a category. The competition is no longer meant only for professionals.”