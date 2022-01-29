GHMC to hire security to guard completed 2BHK units from thieves

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Shaken out of its slumber by the TNIE report about thieves stealing valuable fittings from the two-bedroom dignity housing scheme (2BHK) sites worth lakh from different housing colonies in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has finally decided to provide security to these units.

The fittings, including electrical wiring and copper coils from transformers, sanitary and hardware like steel taps, windows, door frames and electrical appliances, would now be protected by 133 security guards who would be deployed at various 2BHK colonies in the city from the first week of February.

A few days ago, TNIE reported about the thieves targeting the housing colonies at Kollur, Ramchandrapuram, Rampally, Hafeezpet, Dundigal and other place. The house sites have been completed but not allotted to the beneficiaries yet.

The GHMC said that these 133 security guards would be hired for a period of six months through the Directorate Of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM) a wing of GHMC. The GHMC will spend Rs 1.16 crore for engaging these security guards.Each of these security guards would be paid Rs 12,000 per month.

Security guards to be paid Rs 12k per month

