Nine from Wanaparthy held for customer care fraud

The police said they would impersonate bank officials and contact those interested in credit card services or loans.

Published: 29th January 2022 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2022 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sleuths with the Rachakonda cybercrime wing, on Friday, arrested nine students from Wanaparthy district for their alleged involvement in cases of customer care frauds and phishing in Jharkhand. However, the main suspect in the case is absconding, the cops said.

The mastermind behind the operation was identified as Vikram Thakur from Jharkhand. He developed a friendship with an autorickshaw driver Santhosh. When Vikram shared about his operation based out of Jharkhand, he also asked for help in dealing with Telugu speakers. On Vikram’s direction, Santhosh gathered eight persons, comprising mostly students, from Wanaparthy district. They went to Jharkhand and started working after being trained by Vikram.  

The police said they would impersonate bank officials and contact those interested in credit card services or loans. The fraudsters would ask them for money under the pretext of processing fee and would stop responding to their calls after stealing their money.

