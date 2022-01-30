24-yr-old man hangs self after taking Rs 6,000 from instant micro loan app

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: S Ramesh, a 24-year-old youngster working as a teacher in a private school in the city, died by suicide. He was found hanging in his rented room late on Friday evening. While the reason behind the suicide is not clear, police who found that Ramesh had availed a loan of Rs 6,000 from an instant micro loan app recently, are also probing if he took the extreme step due to any harassment by the loan app organisers. It may be noted that at least 10 people across Telangana died by suicide due to harassment by loan app organisers in 2020 and 2021.

According to police, Ramesh who is a Warangal native has been working in the city for over a year. He was residing in a rented room along with a friend. On Friday, he was alone in the room. In the evening, their house owner came to their room for some work, but found it bolted from inside. When there was no response, he broke open the door and found Ramesh hanging inside.

Police did not find any suicide note or any clues on the reason for the suicide. However, they checked his mobile phone and found that he recently availed Rs 6,000 loan from an app. They did not find any clues indicating that he was harassed.

“We are probing that aspect and also suspecting personal issues which could have forced him to take the extreme step,” said Uppal police officials.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.