STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

24-yr-old man hangs self after taking Rs 6,000 from instant micro loan app

S Ramesh, a 24-year-old youngster working as a teacher in a private school in the city, died by suicide.

Published: 30th January 2022 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2022 09:37 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

suicide

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: S Ramesh, a 24-year-old youngster working as a teacher in a private school in the city, died by suicide. He was found hanging in his rented room late on Friday evening. While the reason behind the suicide is not clear, police who found that Ramesh had availed a loan of Rs 6,000 from an instant micro loan app recently, are also probing if he took the extreme step due to any harassment by the loan app organisers. It may be noted that at least 10 people across Telangana died by suicide due to harassment by loan app organisers in 2020 and 2021.

According to police, Ramesh who is a Warangal native has been working in the city for over a year. He was residing in a rented room along with a friend. On Friday, he was alone in the room. In the evening, their house owner came to their room for some work, but found it bolted from inside. When there was no response, he broke open the door and found Ramesh hanging inside. 

Police did not find any suicide note or any clues on the reason for the suicide. However, they checked his mobile phone and found that he recently availed Rs 6,000 loan from an app. They did not find any clues indicating that he was harassed. 

“We are probing that aspect and also suspecting personal issues which could have forced him to take the extreme step,” said Uppal police officials.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suicide instant micro loan app
India Matters
A budget that focuses on execution. Possible? (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Even with economic recovery playing hopscotch, Budget might not have fireworks
A health worker checks nasal swab samples at a COVID-19 testing center in Hyderabad. (Photo | AP)
COVID menace: Endgame near for pandemic? Possible, say medical experts
Snapshots of Dr Verma at events related to promoting the girl child.
‘Crorepati fakir’ is a crusader for girls’ education
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Home buying makes a comeback, but how to mend trust deficit? 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp