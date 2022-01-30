Five establishments fail to pay penalties for ad violations, sealed

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Central Enforcement Cell of Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management (EVDM), a wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has sealed as many as five commercial establishments including a hospital (partly) for non-payment of penalties, in the city on Saturday.

The establishments sealed include KLM shopping mall, Ameerpet, which has dues worth Rs 38 lakh, 14 Reels Plus with Rs 2.94 lakh dues, AVA Entertainment with Rs 2.18 lakh dues, Sanali Group with Rs 3 lakh dues, and Udbhav Hospital in Miyapur (only billing section) with Rs 8.50 lakh dues.

Action was initiated against the said establishments as they had flouted the advertisement policy of GHMC. As per the advertisement policy, advertisement elements above 15 feet from ground level are illegal and advertisements with flash lights or non-static illumination are permitted only after clearance from the authorities.

Despite constant reminders to pay the penalty, they failed to do so, therefore EVDM teams visited the establishments and sealed their offices on Saturday. The EVDM officials have warned that strict action will be initiated henceforth against defaulters. There will more such sealing in coming days, EVDM officials said.