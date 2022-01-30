STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flyer held with 33,000 Riyals at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Saturday detained a passenger bound for Dubai, who was trying to smuggle Saudi Riyals and seized 33,000 Riyals from him. The seized currency is equivalent to Rs 6.35 lakh, said Customs officials.

The passenger was intercepted by customs officials while he was in the security hold area and checked on suspicion. Further search revealed that he had concealed the currency in his baggage and was smuggling it. The currency was seized and he was detained for questioning. 

