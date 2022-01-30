STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KTR solves 8-yr-old boy’s footpath problem

Responding to the child’s complaint, the Minister directed GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Secunderabad Zone B Srinivas Reddy to address the issue and send a photo of the child.

Published: 30th January 2022 10:35 AM

As per directions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, GHMC officials visited Karthikeya’s house at Boudhnagar and interacted with him and his family members

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A complaint from a schoolboy, Karthikeya, who is studying in Class II, about footpath works near the Boudhanagar Ramalayam was resolved by MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday.

A Twitterati brought the handwritten letter of the child to the notice of Rama Rao. Karthikeya had addressed the letter to the Minister seeking the completion of footpath works near his house in Boudhanagar. In his letter, the boy also mentioned that the footpath works were left midway and not repaired.

Responding to the child’s complaint, the Minister directed GHMC Zonal Commissioner of Secunderabad Zone B Srinivas Reddy to address the issue and send a photo of the child.  “Cute but serious complaint from young Karthikeya! Request @ZC_Secunderabad to address this personally and send me a pic of the complainant with you,” the Minister tweeted. 

Based on Rama Rao’s instructions, the Zonal Commissioner along with senior officials, visited Karthikeya’s place. Srinivas Reddy assured the child that the problem would be rectified by Monday. He said that the footpath was dug by a private contractor for underground works. After completing the works, the contractor failed to repair the footpath. “Visited the kid’s residence at Boudhnagar along with DC and AE and interacted with the kid and his family. Footpath work already sanctioned will commence work on Monday. The grievance is addressed,” Srinivas Reddy tweeted.

