Telangana HC: Builder responsible for deviations, not flat buyer

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has made it clear that the builder who hides deviations from the sanctioned plan and sells the property to the buyer is in the wrong. The buyer is liable for a full refund with interest for the property, the court ruled.

Justice P. Sree Sudha passed the order on a petition raised by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board, who moved the High Court challenging the order of city civil court in a petition filed by Mishra Construction and Company represented by its partner G Gabriel.

The company had formed an MoU with another builder to construct an apartment, but the construction violated the sanctioned plan.

The court ruled that the “respondent cannot justify his action on the grounds that the owners are joint owners and previously they have single construction and as such though there are two separate sanctioned plans it can construct one multi-storeyed residential complex by clubbing both the plans.”

The court also said that “No doubt, the purchasers who purchased the property from the developer and residing in it from 1997 onwards will sustain loss for no fault of them. Therefore, the said flat owners are entitled for refund.