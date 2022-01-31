Hyderabad vet's rape and murder: Sirpurkar Commission submits report on 2019 encounter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Justice VS Sirpurkar commission, constituted by the Supreme Court to probe the deaths of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinarian at Chatanpally in Shadnagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad in November 2019, submitted its report before the Supreme Court on Friday. The veterinarian was kidnapped, raped and murdered near a toll plaza at Tondupally, Shamshabad, and her body was dumped and burnt at Chatanpally.

After completing the inquiry, the Commission of Inquiry submitted its report before the Supreme Court of India on January 28, 2022, Secretary to the commission S Sashidhar Reddy said in a release issued on Monday.

The commission with Justice VS Sirpurkar, former Judge, Supreme Court, as Chairman, and Justice RP Sondur Baldota, former Judge, Bombay High Court and Dr DR Kaarthikeyan, former Director, Central Bureau of Investigation, as its members, was constituted in January 2020 to inquire into the circumstances in which the four accused Mohd Arif, Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, Jollu Shiva and Jollu Naveen were killed in an encounter.

The Commission collected various documentary record including investigation records, forensic reports, post mortem reports, photographs and videos concerning the scene of incident, etc.

The Commission of Inquiry held hearings for 47 days between August 21, 2021 and November 15, 2021 and examined 57 witnesses during this period and recorded their evidence.

The hearings were held publicly subject to COVID-19 restrictions. The advocates for the state of Telangana, police officials involved in the incident and other interested parties participated in the hearings. The Commission of Inquiry heard oral arguments from all the advocates from November 16, 2021 to November 26, 2021. The Commission of Inquiry inspected the various places associated with the incident on December 5, 2021.