Techie dies by suicide due to financial stress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A techie working for a well-known MNC in the city allegedly died by suicide due to financial problems. According to the police, the 33-year-old techie was found hanging at his home in Saroornagar in Rachakonda commissionerate. His family immediately rushed him to the hospital where he was declared dead, police said.

They said the victim had been residing in a rented flat at Durganagar Colony along with his parents. “During the second wave, his father got infected with Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital. Though he recovered and came home safely, the family had spent huge sums of money on his treatment. The victim, who was the sole breadwinner of the family, had borrowed money from several people for his father’s treatment. Due to the burden of debts, he slipped into depression,” an officer said.

On Sunday, after having breakfast with his parents, he went into his room and hanged himself, the police said. Based on a complaint from his father, police have registered a case and begun investigation.