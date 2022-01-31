STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With dropping temperatures, Serilingampally is the coldest this month

On the other hand, there is likely to be a respite from cold wave conditions as temperatures may go up in the next few days. 

Published: 31st January 2022 09:39 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With low level easterlies prevailing over the State, nights are getting colder and temperatures dropped to 50C in the State on Saturday night. In Adilabad, minimum temperatures have settled above 50C while in Sangareddy and Nirmal temperatures are hovering above 6 0C.

During the last 24 hours, minimum temperature of 5.70C was recorded at Arli in Adilabad and the highest temperature of 350C was recorded at Kanaipally in Wanaparthy. 

In Hyderabad, minimum temperature of 8.30C was recorded at University of Hyderabad in Serilingampally and this is the lowest temperature recorded in Hyderabad so far this month.

Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 120C to 150C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 270C to 300C in the State in the next three days.

