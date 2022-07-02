STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arrangements in place for Old City Bonalu festivities

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees take part in the Bonalu celebrations at the Goddess Sri Jagadamba Temple atop Golconda Fort. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  With Bonalu festivities commencing, the State government has taken up development works worth Rs 70 crore in the city,  Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav said on Thursday. 
The Minister was speaking after chairing a review meeting at the Salar Jung Museum with the officials of various departments on the arrangements for Bonalu festival to be held in the Old City on July 24.

After the formation of Telangana, Bonalu was declared a State festival and is organised on a grand scale. The State government makes all possible arrangements for the devotees coming to Mahankali temples to offer prayers to the goddess. This year, the government has sanctioned Rs 15 crore for the festival. 

Yadav said that ‘Pattu Vastralu’ (silk robes) would be presented to 26 Mahankali temples on behalf of the State government. He directed officials to ensure all arrangements in the Old City are completed by July 15. “Care should be taken to ensure that there are no overflowing drains within the limits of the temples,” Yadav said, adding that arrangements are being made for the procession to be taken out on an elephant. 

For this, officials were asked to remove tree branches and repair power lines immediately so that the procession route is free of all obstacles. Police officials were directed to take steps for diversion of traffic to avoid inconvenience to citizens.

Two lakh water sachets will be made available by HMWSSB for the devotees. Yadav said LED screens were being set up at various temples so that devotees could view the festivities. The meeting was attended by chairman of the Joint Temples Committee Rakesh Tiwari, Zonal Commissioners Samrat Ashok, Ravi Kiran and others.

