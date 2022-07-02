STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhatti tells Modi to fulfill bifurcation promises

In an open letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Vikramarka said that none of the bifurcation promises were implemented in the last eight years.

Published: 02nd July 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make announcements with regard to bifurcation promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, during his visit to Hyderabad.

In an open letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Vikramarka said that none of the bifurcation promises were implemented in the last eight years. “It is unfortunate that Modi has not made any assurance for the implementation of bifurcation promises despite him becoming Prime Minister for the second time,” Bhatti said.

The other demands include the setting up of a steel factory at Bayyaram, coach factory at Kazipet, Tribal University, IIT , IIM, Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, Navodaya Schools and another National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) power generation plant in the State.

