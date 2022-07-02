Bhatti tells Modi to fulfill bifurcation promises

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Friday demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make announcements with regard to bifurcation promises made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, during his visit to Hyderabad.

In an open letter addressed to the Prime Minister, Vikramarka said that none of the bifurcation promises were implemented in the last eight years. “It is unfortunate that Modi has not made any assurance for the implementation of bifurcation promises despite him becoming Prime Minister for the second time,” Bhatti said.

The other demands include the setting up of a steel factory at Bayyaram, coach factory at Kazipet, Tribal University, IIT , IIM, Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, Navodaya Schools and another National Thermal Power Corporation’s (NTPC) power generation plant in the State.