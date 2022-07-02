STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ginger licking good

Ginger is one of the most versatile yet often underrated ingredients in our foods.

Published: 02nd July 2022

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ginger is one of the most versatile yet often underrated ingredients in our foods. Adding it to your dish even in the 11th hour takes it up another notch. So here’s how you can make the best use of the medicine in the kitchen — whip up some quick and easy recipes from some of the best chefs in the city

Adraki Fish Tikka

Ingredients
First marination:
8 kg fish, boneless
30 ml lemon juice
Salt to taste
50 gm ginger-garlic paste
Second marination:
1 kg hung curd
100 gm adrak paste
200 gm kaju cheese paste
20 gm dry ginger powder
10 gm jeera powder, roasted
20 gm garam masala
100 gm yellow chilli powder
20 gm fish masala
100 ml refined oil
10 gm white pepper
Final touch:
500 gm butter
5 ml lemon juice

Method:
●  Wash and dry cut fish pieces using a cloth.
●  Marinate it with ginger-garlic paste, lemon juice and salt and keep it
in the freezer for 10-30 minutes.
●  Combine all the ingredients of the second marination.
●  Marinate the fish pieces and keep it in the freezer for another 20-30 minutes.
●  Arrange them on tikka sariya and cook it in a tandoor oven.
●  Once the fish is 80% cooked, add butter - brush using butter and lemon. Cook for a few more minutes.
●  Garnish with laccha onion and lemon before serving.

— ND Sharma, culinary head, Barbeque Nation, Kothapet

Ginger  Snap  Cookies

Ingredients
1/2 cup soft brown sugar  |  2 tbsp ground ginger  |  2 tbsp butter |  2 tbsp golden syrup  | 1/4 cup flour
Method:
●   Preheat the oven to 180 degrees C. Line two baking trays with baking paper.
●  Combine the sugar, butter and golden syrup in a small saucepan over medium-low heat. Stir until the butter has melted and remove from the heat. Sift the flour and ginger over the mixture, stir until combined.
●   Place teaspoons of the mixture on the baking trays, allowing room for spreading. Bake for 5-6 minutes, or until lightly golden.
●  Remove from the oven and leave on the trays for 1-2 minutes, or until the biscuits harden.
●   Transfer to a wire rack to cool, then store in an airtight container for upto 3 days.

Allam Maamasam Kura

Ingredients:
250 gm mutton/lamb meat, boneless | 40 gm onion, chopped | 40 gm tomato, chopped | 4 sprigs of curry leaves | 10 gm green chilli, chopped | 10 gm garlic, chopped | 2 tsp ginger-garlic paste | 2 tsp chilli powder | 1 tsp Kashmiri chilli powder | 0.5 tsp turmeric powder | 1 tsp garam masala | 40 gm kaju chura | 20 gm dry coconut | 3 tsp oil | 4 piece kaju | 70 ml stock water | Salt to taste
|100 ml allam paste (onion, garlic, ginger, chilli powder, Kashmiri chilli powder, salt, oil) | Coconut paste and kaju chura

Method:
●  Add oil, garlic, and onion onto a heated fry pan and toss for a few minutes.
●   Add tomato, curry leaves, ginger-garlic paste, and haldi and toss it well.
●  Add boneless mutton and stock water. To it, add chilli powder and Kashmiri chilli powder and cook the meat well.
● Add allam paste, coconut and kaju chura paste and cook for 10-15 minutes on low flame. Add salt aand garam masala as per tatse.
● Cook until the gravy reaches the right consistency.
—  V.H.Suresh, executive chef, Platform 65, Kukatpally

