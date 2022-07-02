STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad city police issues traffic advisory in light of  BJP's public meeting at Parade Ground

Police also advised passengers travelling by evening trains from Secunderabad Railway Station to start early to reach Railway station in time. 

Published: 02nd July 2022 12:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2022 12:04 PM

Workers carry out arrangements for PM Modi’s meeting at Parade Ground in Secunderabad, on Friday | vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

In view of the BJP's Public meeting at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on Sunday, City police issued a traffic advisory.

General public are advised to avoid all the junctions and roads within a 3 KMs radius from Parade Ground from 2pm to 10pm on Sunday.  Public are also advised to avoid MG Road, R.P Road and S.D Road between 2pm to 10pm.

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V Anand issued orders in connection with the traffic diversions and parking arrangements for the meeting.

Police also advised public to avoid roads from HICC Madhapur, Jubilee Hills Check post, KBR Park,  Punjagutta, Greenlands, Begumpet, Parade Ground and surrounding roads of Parade Ground. Also, road between Tivoli X-roads to Plaza X-roads will be closed. 

Traffic congestion is expected at the following junctions Chilakalguda X roads, Alugaddabai X roads, Sangeeth X roads, YMCA X roads, Patny X roads, SBH X roads, Plaza, CTO Junction, Brookbond junction, Tivoli Junction, SweekarUpakar junction, Secunderabad Club, Trimulgherry x roads, Tadbund x roads and Centre Point, Diamond Point Bowenpally  X roads, Rasoolpura, Begumpet, Paradise.  
        
Police also advised passengers travelling by evening trains from Secunderabad Railway Station to start early to reach Railway station in time. 

As there would be traffic congestion while approaching Secunderabad Railway Station from Platform No. 1 side, public are requested to use the entry from platform no. 10 of Secunderabad Railway Station from Chilkalguda side.

