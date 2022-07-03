Arrival of Yashwant exposes cracks in Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cracks within the State unit of Congress have surfaced once again as TPCC working president and MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, alleged that the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy was unfit for leading the party’s State unit. The latest spat among the Congress leaders came with the Opposition’s presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha’s visit to Hyderabad on Saturday.

Keeping aside the party line, former TPCC president V Hanumantha Rao welcomed Yashwant Sinha at the Begumpet airport. The move didn’t go down well with Revanth Reddy, who claimed that the party had decided not to meet Yashwant Sinha after consulting the high command.

Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao greets presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha at Begumpet airport

Contrasting versions

However, Jagga Reddy told the media that no such decision was taken. He said that no meeting was held to discuss whether or not the party leaders should meet Sinha during his Hyderabad visit and neither were any instructions communicated to them from the party brass. Meanwhile, in his address to the media, Revanth Reddy said the party’s high command was informed that none of the Telangana Congress leaders would meet Sinha.

Action against those going against party line: Revanth

When asked about Hanumantha Rao welcoming Sinha, Revanth responded, “After consulting the party high command, Telangana Congress has decided not to meet the presidential candidate. No one has called on Sinha from the party. If anyone acts against the party line, we will hit them against the wall and initiate disciplinary action.

Infuriated by these comments, Jagga Reddy took a strong objection against those making ‘derogatory remarks’ and asked the senior leader to apologise.“Has Revanth Reddy bought Telangana Congress party? Why is he giving directions while sitting at home,” he said.He went on to say that Revanth was unfit for the post of TPCC president.