Hyderabad: Finance department nod to fill up 1,663 more posts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Finance department on Saturday accorded permission for filing up of 1,663 posts in the Irrigation and other departments through TSPSC. With this, the Finance department so far accorded permission to fill up 46,998 posts. Of these 46,988 posts, 9,526 will be filled up through TSPSC, 18,279 through TSLPRB, 10,028 through MHSRB, 59 through DSC and 9,096 through TREIRB.

The State administration has decided to fill up 80,039 posts in the government sector and it is expected that permission to fill up the remaining vacancies would be given soon. The Finance department so far accorded permission to fill up posts through direct recruitment in Police, Jails, Fire, Forest, Excise, Panchayat Raj, Municipal Administration, Social Welfare, Education and Health departments.

Of the 1,663 posts for which the Finance department issued clearance on Saturday, 1,238 are in the Irrigation department. The government will recruit 704 Assistant Executive Engineers, 227 Assistant Engineers, 212 Junior Technical officers and 95 technical assistants in the Irrigation department.

Permissions given

■ Director of Works Accounts, HoD - 53

■ Engineer-In-Chief, Irrigation (Administration), Hyderabad - 1,238

■ Director, Ground Water Department, HOD - 88

■ Engineer-in-Chief (R&B, NH, ADMN, RoB/RuBs), HoD - 284