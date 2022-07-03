PM Modi's public meeting in Secunderabad: Three Metro stations to be closed on Sunday evening

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per security concerns expressed by the authorities in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on Sunday, Paradise, Parade Grounds & JBS Metro stations will be closed between 5.30 pm and 8 pm on Sunday, and trains will not halt at these stations during this period.

Corridor 2 (Jubilee Bus Station-MGBS Bus Station) trains will run between Secunderabad West and MGBS during this time. Passengers are requested to note this and make alternate arrangements accordingly. There is no change in train movement and station stoppages in Corridor -1 (Miyapur-LB Nagar), according to HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy.