STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

PM Modi's public meeting in Secunderabad: Three Metro stations to be closed on Sunday evening

Paradise, Parade Grounds & JBS Metro stations will be closed between 5.30 pm and  8 pm on Sunday.

Published: 03rd July 2022 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Metro

Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As per security concerns expressed by the authorities in view of  Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public meeting at Parade Grounds, Secunderabad on Sunday, Paradise, Parade Grounds & JBS Metro stations will be closed between 5.30 pm and  8 pm on Sunday, and trains will not halt at these stations during this period. 

Corridor 2 (Jubilee Bus Station-MGBS Bus Station) trains will run between Secunderabad West and MGBS during this time. Passengers are requested to note this and make alternate arrangements accordingly. There is no change in train movement and station stoppages in Corridor -1 (Miyapur-LB Nagar), according to HMRL Managing Director, NVS Reddy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narendra Modi Prime Minister Metro station
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp