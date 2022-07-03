Senior doctors in Telangana call off protests after receiving assurance on unpaid dues

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior resident doctors in the State called off the protest on Saturday after receiving assurance that all their demands are being considered by the State government. A statement released by the Telangana Senior Residential Doctors Association (TSRDA) said Health Minister T Harish Rao gave his word to credit pending salaries within a week.

The other two demands of providing May 2021 stipend and clarity on the senior residency completion will also be fulfilled, it added. “The Director of Medical Education assured us that he would give senior residency certificate from the date of joining of the programme, which will be valid for 12 months,” the statement said.

Also, senior residents will be considered to be eligible for assistant professor regular recruitments in the State.Senior doctors in the State were protesting for the last five days and had boycotted all the emergency services in the government hospitals since Friday. It was likely that the junior doctors, who had already extended their support to the protest, would have joined the protest on Saturday.