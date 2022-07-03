UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at Bhagyalaxmi temple in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his prayers at Bhagyalaxmi temple in Charminar on Sunday morning. Adityanath is on the second day of his visit to Hyderabad to attend BJP national executive committee meetings at Novotel in Madhapur on Sunday.

He was accompanied by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman, BJP MLA T Raja Singh and others on the occasion.

Amid heavy deployment of central forces, Yogi Adityanath offered prayers and gave Harathi to goddess Bhagyalaxmi, the presiding deity of the temple.