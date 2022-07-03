STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

UP CM Yogi Adityanath offers prayer at Bhagyalaxmi temple in Hyderabad

He was accompanied by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman, BJP MLA T Raja Singh and others on the occasion.

Published: 03rd July 2022 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2022 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogiadityanath visited Bhagyalakshmi temple in Old city of Hyderabad near Charminar on Sunday. (Photo | Jwala)

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogiadityanath visited Bhagyalakshmi temple in Old city of Hyderabad near Charminar on Sunday. (Photo | Jwala)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his prayers at Bhagyalaxmi temple in Charminar on Sunday morning. Adityanath is on the second day of his visit to Hyderabad to attend BJP national executive committee meetings at Novotel in Madhapur on Sunday.

He was accompanied by BJP state president Bandi Sanjay, Rajya Sabha MP Dr K Laxman, BJP MLA T Raja Singh and others on the occasion.

Amid heavy deployment of central forces, Yogi Adityanath offered prayers and gave Harathi to goddess Bhagyalaxmi, the presiding deity of the temple.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Yogi Adityanath  Charminar Bhagyalaxmi temple
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Team India is one where people are united, not divided': Rahul Gandhi amid rows over Udaipur, Amravati killings
AAP workers raise slogans during a protest as Maharashtra government decides to move the Metro-3 car shed back to Aarey Forest, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Activists, parties hold protest against move to construct Metro car shed at Aarey
Rescue operations underway after a massive landslide hit the Tupul railway construction camp in Noney district of Manipur. (Photo | PTI)
Manipur landslide: Death toll rises to 37 after the recovery of 3 more bodies
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Over 16,000 prospective parents waiting to adopt a child for past three years: Data

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp