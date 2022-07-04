STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Missing man’s charred body found in Telangana's honour killing case, wife’s kin detained for murder

Based on their confession, police traced his body on Sunday and found it had more than 80 per cent of burns and was in a decomposing state.

Published: 04th July 2022 08:14 AM

Honour Killing

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In yet another suspected case of ‘honour’ killing, the charred body of a 25-year-old software engineer Narayana Reddy, who went missing from KPHB Colony in the city last week, was found in a forest area in Jinnaram of Sangareddy district on Sunday. Prima facie, police found that his wife’s relatives, who were against their marriage, are behind the murder. 

The case was transferred to KPHB police station as a missing case is already under investigation. Police have detained three persons, including relatives of the victim’s wife. Narayana and his wife got married a year ago against her family’s wish and were residing together. However, he was staying alone since her family members forcefully took her away. 

Inquiries revealed that on June 27, Narayana left his room, informing his friends that he was going to meet some relatives. But when he did not return and his mobile was also switched off, his brother-in-law lodged a missing complaint at KPHB police station on June 30.

Based on technical details, police picked up a few persons and on questioning, they found his wife’s relatives had picked him up from his flat in KPHB Colony on June 27. They took him to another flat near Manikonda, where he was made to consume alcohol. Once he was intoxicated, they throttled his neck and killed him. They later drove with his body to Jinnaram, where they dumped it and set it on fire.

Based on their confession, police traced his body on Sunday and found it had more than 80 per cent of burns and was in a decomposing state. It was also found that the couple belong to the same community. “Further probe is on to know more details behind the offence and their motive,” said B Kishan, Inspector of KPHB police station.

Comments

