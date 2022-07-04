STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
‘Vijaya Sankalpa Sabha' meet chokes Hyderabad roads despite police's traffic advisory

Meanwhile, all roads surrounding Parade Grounds witnessed traffic jams due to huge vehicular flow towards the venue.

Published: 04th July 2022 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Despite a traffic advisory from police regarding the public meeting at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad, people faced difficulties on Sunday. People coming from different parts of the State were stuck at some locations due to the traffic congestion in the evening hours, due to which they had to alight from their vehicles and walk up to the venue. 

Meanwhile, all roads surrounding Parade Grounds witnessed traffic jams due to huge vehicular flow towards the venue. Further slow traffic movement was witnessed on the stretch from Punjagutta towards Kukatpally, from Bowenpally towards Medchal and Punjagutta towards Mehdipatnam and Lakdikapul to Mehdipatnam. Roads towards Outer Ring Road on all sides of the city, also witnessed slow traffic movement.

