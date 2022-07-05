Best foot forward

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Monsoon has always been a tricky time for everyone to manage their outfits and footwear. Sometimes you end up ruining your feet as you do not wear the right kind of footwear in the rain. It is also important that you understand that your footwear needs double care this season too. We get in touch with influencers and shoe designers to help us understand all about monsoon footwear woes.

Sabista Khan, the founder of The Cinderella Story and show designer explains what kind of footwear one should be choosing this season and the extra care that needs to be taken for footwear this season, says, “Even though people who do not have knowledge about footwear would recommend plastic or silicon, but I would completely be against it. If you walk into a puddle of dirty water, the water that settles into the footwear made of plastic or silicon gets vacuumed and your foot starts festering. The most ideal kind of footwear during the rainy season is something that has breathable material like — cotton, canvas or jute.

Even if the water seeps into the shoe, it has an outlet so that the water can go out and it also has a breathable material that does not fester into the dirty water. Also, any footwear that has a cutout, allows water to push out that would also work during monsoon. I would recommend not wearing leather footwear under any circumstances. People can also opt for juttis which have rainproof bottoms. If you’re wearing heels, I would recommend wearing them indoors, because when it comes to rain, the situation is unpredictable and heels are something I would say to avoid outdoors.

You can also buy heel guards which work well and you can also tape the sole of the shoe so that you can protect them from damage. It is important to take care of your leather footwear, even if you are not wearing them because of the moisture in the air. You need to take the shoes out and apply leather cream on them and put them back again. The same goes with non-leather items as well, plastic is the worst enemy for footwear. Make sure you put silica gel on so that your non leather items do not get damaged.”

According to Paridhi Gulati, a well known fashion influencer from the city, flip flops, rubber soled clogs and sandals or crocs are extremely rain friendly and easy to wash. “Avoid wearing socks as they soak up rain water and be very uncomfortable to wear and they could also cause fungal infections,” she concludes.

