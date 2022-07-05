Hyderabad: Three arrested, 30 gm MDMA seized

By Express News Service

HYDERABADL: The Narcotics Enforcement Wing of Hyderabad city police on Monday arrested Maharashtra-based supplier Navanath Anoop, Mohd Abdul Nadeem and Mohd Khaja Mubeenuddin, who were supplying MDMA and seized 30 grams of MDMA from their possession. Five more members associated with this gang are absconding.

“Eight of their consumers have been identified,” said D Joel Davis, DCP West Zone of Hyderabad city police. Navanath Anoop, who is the kingpin of the gang, purchased MDMA in bulk from a Nigerian national in Delhi and sold the same to other drug peddlers in Pune and Hyderabad. In this process, he came in contact with Nadeem from Yousufguda. Nadeem purchased the drug from Anoop and sold to Md Khaja Mubeenuddin and others.