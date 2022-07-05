Hyderabad: Three Maharashtra citizens die in Outer Ring Road mishap

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons from Maharashtra were killed in an accident on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) of Hyderabad at Shamshabad, when the car, that they were travelling in, crashed into a truck moving ahead, on Monday evening.Police found the victims, identified as Anand Namdev, Ranganath Dadarao and Sampat Kashinath, all from Aurangabad in Maharashtra, were returning home after a pilgrimage to Tirupati. En route they visited Ramoji Film City and started home, the police said. V Bhaskar, ACP Shamshabad, said both vehicles were moving in their own stretch and how the car crashed into the truck from behind is being probed into.

Police said when both the vehicles were near Pedda Golconda village, the car swerved to the left, dragged for around 50 metre and crashed into the truck. But why it swerved suddenly is being looked into.Police said, at the time of the accident, there were no other vehicles in close proximity so that the car could have hit another vehicle and swerved. This could have been a result of a tyre burst or due to speeding, the driver could have lost control, resulting in the crash, added police. A case has been registered and the families of the victim have been informed.