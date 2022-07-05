STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Lovelorn 20-year-old sets himself on fire at marriage hall, dies during treatment 

On the night of June 30, patrol teams of Langaz Houz rushed to a function hall near the PVNR Expressway and found a man lying with burns.

Published: 05th July 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A youngster Mohd Ashwaq (20) set himself ablaze at a functional hall, where the woman whom he was in love with, was getting married, three days ago. Engulfed in flames, he tried to run towards the bride, but was prevented by people present at the venue and collapsed. He was rushed to hospital, where he died undergoing treatment on Sunday. Langar Houz police registered a case and started an investigation. 

“He told us that he was in love with the bride and was upset about her getting married to another person. He brought fuel along with him and doused himself at the function hall,” said a police official.

On the night of June 30, patrol teams of Langaz Houz rushed to a function hall near the PVNR Expressway and found a man lying with burns. He was immediately rushed to a hospital. He received over 40 per cent burns and was undergoing treatment.On inquiry, police identified him as Ashwaq, a resident of Rajendranagar, who is into stone work. He told police that he was in love with the woman, but since she was getting married to another person, he slipped into depression.

He took the extreme step upset over the woman getting married to another person, found the police. Based on his statement, a burns case was registered initially and later the case was altered after his death on Sunday. Police denied rumours that Ashwaq ran towards the bride and held her, slightly injuring her. When he entered the function hall with flames, people prevented him and in the process, clothes of a few people caught fire, but it was doused immediately and they escaped unhurt.

Tried to run towards the bride but was stopped
Mohd Ashwaq told the police that he was upset because the woman he loved  dearly was getting married to another man. So he doused himself in petrol and set himself ablaze at the  function hall. He even tried to run towards the bride but was stopped.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide hyderabad
India Matters
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma (Photo| Facebook)
'SC's observations against Nupur Sharma not in sync with judicial ethos': Former judges and bureaucrats
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a Solidarity Meeting in Wayanad. (Photo | PTI)
'Misleading' Rahul Gandhi video: Raipur police accuse UP cops of obstructing arrest of scribe Rohit Ranjan
Poet and filmmaker Leena Manimekalai. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
FIRs filed in UP and Delhi against 'Kaali' filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for 'hurting' religious sentiments
A biker wades through a water-logged street following monsoon rains, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rain in Mumbai, neighbouring areas; Thane, Palghar feel monsoon fury

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp