Lovelorn 20-year-old sets himself on fire at marriage hall, dies during treatment 

HYDERABAD: A youngster Mohd Ashwaq (20) set himself ablaze at a functional hall, where the woman whom he was in love with, was getting married, three days ago. Engulfed in flames, he tried to run towards the bride, but was prevented by people present at the venue and collapsed. He was rushed to hospital, where he died undergoing treatment on Sunday. Langar Houz police registered a case and started an investigation.

“He told us that he was in love with the bride and was upset about her getting married to another person. He brought fuel along with him and doused himself at the function hall,” said a police official.

On the night of June 30, patrol teams of Langaz Houz rushed to a function hall near the PVNR Expressway and found a man lying with burns. He was immediately rushed to a hospital. He received over 40 per cent burns and was undergoing treatment.On inquiry, police identified him as Ashwaq, a resident of Rajendranagar, who is into stone work. He told police that he was in love with the woman, but since she was getting married to another person, he slipped into depression.

He took the extreme step upset over the woman getting married to another person, found the police. Based on his statement, a burns case was registered initially and later the case was altered after his death on Sunday. Police denied rumours that Ashwaq ran towards the bride and held her, slightly injuring her. When he entered the function hall with flames, people prevented him and in the process, clothes of a few people caught fire, but it was doused immediately and they escaped unhurt.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).